The Internet Applauds a Couple Who Purchases Intentionally Annoying Christmas Gifts for Nieces and Nephews.

After coming up with a wonderfully clever way to retaliate against their demanding siblings this Christmas, a couple has received accolades online.

Consumers in the United States are expected to spend an average of $886 on Christmas gifts in 2021, according to Gallup. That’s higher than any quantity forecast in the prior 20 years.

At least one pair, on the other hand, appears to be standing up to the overabundance of holiday capitalism. A guy explained how he and his wife decided to exact vengeance on their family after they were “essentially commanded” to purchase their nieces and nephews expensive gifts this Christmas in a post to the MaliciousCompliance Subreddit on Reddit.

According to the article, their siblings reasoned that because they were “well off,” they could afford it. That depiction reportedly irritated the couple, who are “not actually” wealthy but “financially prudent,” according to the man. As a result of the requests, the couple “decided to be vengeful this year” by purchasing a series of gifts for their nieces and nephews that were intended to stress out their parents.

Play Dough, which the man claims “clings to everything,” and five kilograms of multi-colored Kinetic Sand, which he guarantees “gets everywhere,” are among the items previously purchased.

For good measure, they’ve included “gooey slime,” “easy fill water balloons,” and a “age appropriate” Nerf rifle on their list of diabolically great gifts. “This should be a good Christmas,” writes the poster.

Because his “sisters work nights at the hospital,” the man said in an update to the article that they purposefully avoided things like drums and other noisy toys.

He further emphasized that the presents purchased were obtained at a low cost. “You demand expensive gifts; instead, you get cheap and irritating ones,” he wrote. “However, will the kids care?” No. They’ll think it’s the most wonderful Christmas they’ve ever experienced.” Depending on whether his siblings are “naughty or good,” the man continued, the concept could potentially become a “new Christmas tradition.” The man’s actions were petty, vengeful, and very amusing on Reddit, with the post receiving over 33,000 upvotes and a slew of ideas from similarly cunning users.

HHCE91 wrote, "Buy stickers online." "Look for the ones with bad reviews since they're the ones to avoid."