The Internet Apologizes With A Worker Who Was Docked 15 Minutes For Being One Minute Late.

The Fair Labor Standards Act was created to keep businesses honest and employees’ hard-earned money in their pockets. Employers are “must to display an official poster stating the rules of the FLSA,” according to the Department of Labor. Regrettably, this isn’t always the case. MrEktidd, a Reddit user, turned to the “Am I the A**hole (AITA)” topic to complain about being shorted pay, and the internet, predictably, did the same.

“I arrive an hour early to work every day” (paid OT). “I was actually less than a minute late a few times and was deducted 15 minutes from my pay,” the Redditor added. “As a result, I now refuse to work if I am not paid.” After the home bell, the task will take me 2 minutes? I guess I’ll go for 15 minutes and clock in at 5:46? I guess I’ll just sit and wait until 6 p.m. I’ll take your minutes if you’re going to take my money. It’s as simple as that.” Many people were moved by the narrative, and many others contributed their own stories of unjust working circumstances in terms of pay and hours spent.

“I worked for a company that took their taxes out of our salary and claimed it was because they were paying as 1099 and just deducting the taxes that would have been taken anyhow,” rservello explained. Firstly. I completed a W4 form. Second, if I were a 1099, I would receive the entire amount with no deductions. They were not hired to complete my taxes. We filed and won a class action lawsuit against them. I was compensated for my lost salary as well as an additional $1500.” “I worked as a bookkeeper for a man who would modify his workers’ time cards if they arrived early for work. He’d manually change their time card to say 7am if they were due to be on at 7am but arrived at 650am. He’d do it and not inform them even if they were up early and working. Votedog wrote, “I ultimately quit because he was a sleazy MOFO.”

“I used to work somewhere where the proprietor would clock us out after closing, despite the fact that we were there for 30 minutes to an hour beyond the official closing time. I believe I worked three hours. This is a condensed version of the information.