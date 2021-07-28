The Inside Story of How Conservatives in Hollywood Made Their Ronald Reagan Film

Guthrie, Oklahoma is a town in the state of Oklahoma.

In the year 1940, Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman have just arrived in Hollywood’s Cocoanut Grove. The director yells “action,” and the extras at the famed nightclub start chatting and sipping their cocktails. The director yells again because it’s too quiet. “Action!” That’s not good enough. “Action!” The order becomes more urgent each time, implying that the scene lacks the required zeal.

No, this isn’t the set of a decades-old film starring famous actors; it’s the set of a film called Reagan, which will be released in September 2020 and stars Dennis Quaid as the main character and Mena Suvari as his first wife. The Cocoanut Grove is replaced with a Masonic temple on 10 acres in Guthrie, Oklahoma, which also serves as the White House and the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, where Reagan begged with Gorbachev, “Mr. Gorbachev, knock down this wall!”

The film is a biopic of a man whose devotion to the Christian right and hard line against communism gained him a landslide reelection in 1984, with 49 of 50 states voting for him. Even if you weren’t alive at the time, Reagan’s campaign slogan, “Let’s Make America Great Again,” might seem familiar. The script only briefly mentions supposed Reagan weaknesses including his tardiness in dealing with the AIDS problem, but the directors insist that the film is not a hagiography.

“The most difficult thing is not to be a super-fan,” producer Mark Joseph explains. “A lot of us admire Reagan, but we had to move past that in order to tell his tale. Without Clark Kent, no one cares about Superman.” Principal photography on the $25 million film, which was developed and funded independently, wrapped on July 19. The directors plan to premiere the picture in theaters in 2022.

This year, a C-SPAN poll of presidential historians ranked Reagan 9th among all US presidents, while a 2018 Quinnipiac University poll found that 28% of Americans surveyed thought Reagan was the best president since WWII, putting him at the top of the list.