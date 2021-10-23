The Injured Director of Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Film was ‘Gutted’ by a Fatal Cinematographer Shooting.

Rust film director Joel Souza, who was hospitalized after being shot with a pretend gun by actor Alec Baldwin, said Saturday that the on-set incident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is “gutting.”

“I am heartbroken over the death of Halyna, a friend and coworker. Souza said in a statement first reported by Deadline, “She was compassionate, energetic, very skilled, fought for every inch, and always pushed me to be better.”

“At this most terrible time, my thoughts are with her family,” he continued. “The outpouring of love we’ve received from our filmmaking community, the people of Santa Fe, and the hundreds of strangers who’ve contacted out has humbled and grateful me… It will undoubtedly help me heal.” Hutchins, 42, died on the set of the film outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Thursday when Baldwin fired a loaded pretend gun at her in the chest. Souza, 48, who was standing behind her at the time, was shot in the shoulder and was injured.

Baldwin was handed the revolver by assistant director Dave Halls, who assured him it was a “cold gun”—meaning it wasn’t loaded with live rounds—shortly before the deadly incident, according to an affidavit filed Friday.

The fact that the rifle was loaded was unknown to Halls and Baldwin. Hanna Gutierrez-Reed, a 24-year-old armorer, is claimed to have mounted three pretend weapons on a cart.

Hutchins was sent to the University of New Mexico hospital and pronounced dead there. Souza was brought to Christus St. Vincent Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

“No words can express my sorrow and anguish regarding the horrific accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and much loved colleague of ours,” Baldwin, who was a producer and performer on the film, stated on Friday.

“I’m totally participating with the police inquiry, and I’m in contact with her husband, offering him and his family my support.” He continued, “My heart breaks for her husband, their son, and everyone who knew and loved Halyna.”

Matt Hutchins, Hutchins’ husband, lamented his wife’s death and legacy on social media on Friday.

“Halyna was an inspiration to all of us.” This is a condensed version of the information.