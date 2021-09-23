The Impressive Dance Moves of a Labrador Take the Internet by Storm.

A video of a dog performing a variety of dance movements has gone viral, with over 2.3 million views.

A black Labrador stands in a park in the video, which was uploaded to TikTok on September 22 by an account called Imjaxthelab.

“Dance movements to keep the lads away from you in a club,” reads text overlaying the footage as the dog, Jax, looks at the camera.

The movie then transitions to a clip of Jax performing “The CPR” dance technique, which involves the animal repeatedly hopping from his hindlegs to his front legs.

The pet appears to be administering cardiac resuscitation as he bounces up and down.

Through the next photo, the Labrador is neatly trotting backwards in a hallway, a motion known as the “Back the fluff up.”

The dog is clearly having a good time as he wags his tail and sticks his tongue out.

@imjaxthelab

Ladies, I’ve got your back #dogsoftiktok #tippytaps #dogsthatdance #fyp #foryou – Navos

In a bedroom, Jax then performs the “funky cha cha,” stepping from side to side as if practicing the rhythmic Latin American ballroom dance.

Finally, the pet performs “ladder drills” on a carpet, which is when he takes little steps up and down like he’s in a circuits class. The video as a whole is great.

“I’ve got your back ladies [wink-face emoji] #dogsoftiktok #tippytaps #dogsthatdance #fyp #foryou,” Imjaxthelab captioned the expert footage.

The video has received a lot of attention online in the 24 hours since it was posted, with over 589,900 likes.

Nearly 4,000 people have made comments on the video, many of whom praised the dog’s abilities.

Kay SMart, a TikTok user, wrote: “Ok the funky Cha Cha was top notch.”

“These would surely not keep me away from this puppy,” said another person, Satans.Step.Daughter.

“He didn’t have to hit that CPR so hard, and yet he did it to pawfection,” Julia typed.

“That pooch has more rhythm than a lot of folks I’ve seen in the nightclub,” said User80473759374534.

“He should teach those seminars where,” Jax and Jillian proposed. This is a condensed version of the information.