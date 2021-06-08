The impact of the Indian variation on easing limitations will be determined – Mark Drakeford

Coronavirus limits in Wales will be lifted if rising instances of the Indian type put more strain on the NHS, according to Mark Drakeford.

The First Minister warned that preliminary research suggested that the variation, which has been identified in 97 cases in Wales, could be leading to an increase in hospital admissions, particularly among young, unvaccinated persons.

Outdoor events with up to 10,000 people seated – or 4,000 people standing – will be allowed to restart in Wales from Monday, while groups of up to 30 people will be able to meet outside and extended families will be able to add a third member.

If the link between becoming ill and needing hospital treatment is broken, we will have to discover new strategies to deal with coronavirus in the future, similar to how we deal with seasonal flu.

Because the Welsh Government wants further evidence regarding the effect of the variation, the partial move to alert level one will not include expanding the number of individuals who can meet indoors or attend indoor events.

Following the June 21 review, the next set of loosened restrictions is planned, although Mr Drakeford told the PA news agency on Friday that a decision on further loosening standards would be based on the relation between transmissions of the altered Covid-19 strain and hospital admissions.

“That technique isn’t risk-free,” he said, because it implies that the virus will circulate more widely in the population, and allowing coronavirus to spread increases the chances of new varieties arising.

According to preliminary findings, the variation was causing more hospital admissions among young people, with the “considerable majority” of those who were unvaccinated, but also those who had received the vaccine, he said.

