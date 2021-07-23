The Impact Of Social Isolation On Mental Health Is Discussed By American Addiction Centers

Health professionals have been observing the mental and physical effects of social isolation on the American population since the COVID-19 outbreak began about eighteen months ago. Due to social distancing, such as remote employment, online schooling, cancellation of sporting events, remote religious organizations, museum closures, sports, professional events, and entertainment, the pandemic has resulted in widespread isolation. The pandemic, according to American Addiction Centers, has highlighted the fundamental need for social interaction in our lives, and the American public will likely see widespread health initiatives encouraging social interaction in the future to combat the effects of COVID-19’s nationwide isolation.

Although social isolation is not a new mental health problem in the United States, it has been a national issue with the commencement of the COVID-19 epidemic and accompanying stay-at-home orders, quarantine, and social distancing measures. The job is the primary source of social engagement for the vast majority of Americans. While necessary workers were allowed to stay on the job during the pandemic, the remaining 52% of individuals in the United States lost their primary source of social interaction. For the 28% of Americans who live alone, this development means months of little to no human contact. As a result, preliminary surveys found that national levels of loneliness increased by 20-30% in the first month of COVID-19, while emotional discomfort tripled. While the entire mental impacts of COVID-19 isolation have yet to be examined, the American Addiction Center emphasizes that this evidence indicates that a bigger number of Americans than expected experience the effects of social isolation during the pandemic.

American Addiction Centers feels it is critical to understand which groups are most at risk in order to properly spot people who are currently experiencing social isolation. Immigrants, disenfranchised persons, and elderly folks are some of the most common populations who experience social isolation.

Immigrants – Due to language obstacles, economic challenges, and limited social links within their new town, immigrants frequently face social isolation.

Groups on the margins — People who are routinely subjected to discrimination, stigma, and prejudice may feel socially alienated. As a result, individuals of color, LGBTQIA people, and those with disabilities frequently report higher levels of social isolation.

Older adults – Older individuals are more likely to live alone, have less family and friend connections, and suffer from physical and mental problems, all of which contribute to their lack of social interaction.

