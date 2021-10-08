The Impact of a Key New Document in Prince Andrew’s Jeffrey Epstein Case.

The royal’s lawyers will display Prince Andrew a settlement agreement between his accuser and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which the royal’s lawyers claim renders the case “baseless.”

Virginia Giuffre has sued the Duke of York for allegedly rapping her when she was 17 in London, New York, and the US Virgin Islands, which he disputes.

However, his lawyer, Andrew B. Brettler, claims that when she settled a civil action against Epstein, she signed an agreement that might jeopardize the case.

Judge Loretta Preska has officially approved the filing’s release, which should arrive on the attorney’s desk any day now.

The legal environment, according to Georges Lederman, a white collar defense attorney at international law firm Withers, may be slightly more problematic.

“Ms. Giuffre may have agreed with Epstein not to launch legal actions against him—and possibly others—but that agreement not to sue him or them would only bind the parties to that arrangement, i.e. Giuffre and Epstein, and now his estate,” he stated.

“While Epstein’s estate may be able to sue for breach of contract, for example, over a non-disclosure clause that was inevitably included in the contract, Andrew has no legal standing to enforce it as a non-party to it.”

Even if Prince Andrew is successful in enforcing the deal, it may be insufficient to restore his personal reputation.

“Those in his side will argue that the arrangement was put in place especially to shield innocent third parties like the Prince from being subjected to false accusations of this sort,” Amber Melville-Brown, global head of media and reputation at Withers, told The Washington Newsday.

“And, depending on the conditions of the disclosure, they may use it to undermine Giuffre’s character, claiming that she resolved a lawsuit on advantageous terms at the time, only to reopen Pandora’s box again for her own goals.”

“However, while it is true that people engage into confidential agreements for a variety of reasons other than to conceal crime, critics on the opposite side of the debate may argue that “no smoke without fire,” or “no confidential agreement without wrongdoing.”

As a result, the Prince might be left with. This is a condensed version of the information.