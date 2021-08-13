The hospital did not conduct a toxicology test on the deputy who the sheriff suspected of having a Fentanyl overdose.

According to the Associated Press, a hospital did not take a toxicology sample from the deputy who San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore believes overdosed from fentanyl exposure.

After claiming that Deputy David Faiivae had a near-death experience as a result of the exposure, Gore admitted that he was mistaken in his claim that he overdosed on the potent narcotic. Faiivae collapsed on the ground and fought to breathe after coming into touch with the powdered substance during a vehicle check on July 3. Faiivae said he had fallen on his head a few times before and possibly have had concussions, according to uncut body camera footage published Thursday.

“Do you suppose it was the dope or heat exhaustion?” says the narrator. Cpl. Scott Crane, another deputy on the scene, asked Faiivae in the video after injecting naloxone in his nostril. During opioid overdoses, Naloxone, often known as Narcan, is administered.

“No, I was fine,” Faiivae stated emphatically. “All of a sudden, I became light-headed.”

Gore’s remark about the fentanyl overdose was challenged by public health specialists, who argued it added to ignorance about the drug.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Fentanyl has a 50-fold higher potency than heroin.

Experts say the sheriff’s department has fuelled confusion and unfounded fears about the dangers posed by very brief exposure with fentanyl by originally releasing a dramatic, edited four-minute video of the incident last week. Overdosing through fentanyl skin contact or inhalation is exceedingly improbable, according to public health experts, however the sheriff said he was unaware of this.

Gore has admitted that he, not a medical, determined that Faiivae overdosed when the deputy approached dangerously close to the powder, swayed backward, and collapsed to the ground, gasping for air.

Authorities further claim that the hospital where Faiivae was treated did not obtain a sample of his blood for a toxicology test, as is customary in suspected overdose situations.

Crane tells Faiivae to “watch your face close to that [crap]” on the raw video.

The naloxone Crane sprayed is used to reverse the effects of opioids, but it will not damage the victim if the narcotics are not there.

A firefighter later inquires about the deputy’s medical history.

Faiivae says, “Probably the sixth or seventh time I’ve fallen on my head.” This is a condensed version of the information.