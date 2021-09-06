The Honors Scandal has prompted calls for a police investigation on Prince Charles’ close aide.

A close adviser to Prince Charles has been accused of offering to help a charity donor obtain a knighthood and citizenship, prompting calls for a police probe.

After the future king hurt his arm playing polo, Michael Fawcett squeezed toothpaste onto his toothbrush.

Following investigations by two British publications, The Sunday Times and The Mail on Sunday, the former valet and now head of charity empire The Prince’s Foundation was forced to resign.

According to reports, Fawcett offered to help Saudi millionaire Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz, who paid more than £1.5 million to the prince’s charities, get a knighthood.

An email obtained by the U.K. broadsheet revealed a request to Fawcett to elevate Mahfouz’s existing OBE to a higher CBE honor, according to the publication.

In November 2016, Charles presented Mahfouz with an honorary CBE at a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

On August 17, 2017, Fawcett wrote a letter to Busief Lamlum, a Mahfouz aide, which was published in the Mail on Sunday.

It reads, “In light of His Excellency, Sheikh Marei Mubarak Mahfouz bin Mahfouz’s continued and most recent generosity, I am glad to confirm to you, in confidence, that we are willing and happy to support and contribute to the application for Citizenship.”

“I can also confirm that, in accordance with Her Majesty’s Honors Committee, we are willing to submit an application to enhance His Excellency’s honor from Honorary CBE to KBE.

“Both of these applications will be made in response to the Trust’s most recent and anticipated support, as well as his continuous engagement in the United Kingdom in general. I’m hoping that this affirmation is adequate to allow us to proceed.”

The issue sparked outrage in the United Kingdom, prompting royal experts to demand a comprehensive police inquiry.

“Will the existence of this letter (thanks of @DailyMailUK and @KateMansey) prompt a police probe under the 1925 Honors (Prevention of Abuses) Act?” wrote former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt on Twitter.

Will the discovery of this letter (thanks to @DailyMailUK and @KateMansey) lead to a police probe under the 1925 Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act? pic.twitter.com/UikCCF5uu7 https://t.co/28NURmmUTh

By Peter Hunt (@ PeterHunt), on Twitter. This is a condensed version of the information.