The Honor System with Masks, according to Trump’s Surgeon General, has “failed,” and he supports universal mask wearing.

Due to the fact that unvaccinated Americans aren’t wearing masks to combat the coronvarius, former President Donald Trump’s surgeon general, Dr. Jerome Adams, is advocating for a return to universal mask use regardless of vaccination status to prevent the Delta variant’s spread.

While unvaccinated people have been responsible for the vast majority of COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths, the increased number of cases has spurred some legislators to revive mask restrictions, which could be implemented statewide.

“We put the honor system to the test. On Tuesday, Adams told CNN’s New Day that the plan had failed. “We know there are far more people travelling without a mask than the statistics suggest are vaccinated just by looking around us in communities.”

As the vaccine became more widely available, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eliminated mask and quarantine restrictions for vaccinated individuals, although there is suspicion that the recommendations may alter.

Although the White House has frequently stated that the question of universal mask wearing will be left to the CDC, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID), said on Sunday that revising mask advice was under “active consideration.”

According to Adams, who told New Day he “absolutely” backed vaccinated people wearing masks inside, revised recommendations “can’t come soon enough.”

According to the CDC, just around 60% of America’s adult population is completely vaccinated against COVID-19, and it’s unlikely that the number of vaccines will dramatically increase. According to a recent Associated Press/NORC poll, 80% of unvaccinated people will “probably” or “definitely” refuse to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination shot.

Only 3% of unvaccinated people claimed they will “definitely” get vaccinated, while 16% said they will “probably” get vaccinated.

The United States’ failure to vaccinate 70% of its population puts the entire country at risk, and it’s possible that even more individuals will need to be vaccinated for herd immunity.

People have been reticent to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from the start, citing worries about the vaccine’s safety and the possibility of short- or long-term negative effects.

Adams admitted that people have legitimate concerns regarding vaccines and told New Day that he would never put somebody down for seeking answers. However, he said that his 11-year-old daughter, who is not yet vaccinated, is at risk.