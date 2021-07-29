The Hollywood Walk of Fame has 20 unexpected stars.

The famous star-shaped plaques on the Hollywood Walk of Fame commemorate talent and accomplishments to the entertainment industry.

From a 1953 commercial gimmick to one of Hollywood’s top tourist attractions, the world’s most famous sidewalk has attracted nearly 10 million visitors annually.

However, among the roughly 2,600 celebrity stars embedded throughout Hollywood Boulevard, keen-eyed visitors may notice some unusual inclusions.

This website features some of the oddest stars along the Hollywood Walk of Fame, ranging from cartoons to vehicles, diners to dogs.

Mission 11 of the Apollo Program

In the early 1970s, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce presented the Apollo 11 mission and the United States astronauts who landed on the moon on July 20, 1969, with a specially constructed special award in the area of Television in commemoration of the first televised walk on the moon.

The most renowned live television broadcast in history was also the world’s longest continuous live television coverage, spanning 31 hours.

Big Bird is a bird that lives in the United

Big Bird is the main Muppet character on Sesame Street, a long-running children’s television show.

Bird has received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, as well as being featured on the cover of Time magazine, a US postage stamp, and a visit to the White House.

Bugs Bunny is a cartoon character created by Bugs Bunny

Bugs Bunny is a fictitious Looney Tunes character that debuted in April 1938 in the short cartoon Porky’s Hare Hunt.

In 1985, the Warner Brothers mascot was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard.

Suburban, Chevrolet

The first car to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is Chevrolet’s largest Sports Utility Vehicle.

In 67 years, the American car maker says that the Suburban has appeared in more than 1750 films, including more than 30 Oscar-nominated films.

Disneyland

In 2005, Disneyland was honored with a star beside the famed animation studio’s Soda Fountain on Hollywood Boulevard to commemorate its 50th anniversary.

Stars for commercial organizations are only selected if they have at least 50 years of Hollywood show industry experience.

The Disneyland star, however, is officially adjacent to the Hollywood Walk of Fame due to a city regulation prohibiting the placement of corporate names on sidewalks.

Kermit the Frog is a lovable frog.

Jim Henson’s most famous puppet, Kermit the Frog. This is a condensed version of the information.