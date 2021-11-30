‘The HOA Lady Just Had a Stroke,’ says a woman whose ‘obscene’ Santa display goes viral.

The internet is in stitches after seeing a video of a woman’s “obscene” Santa presentation.

Amber Ann Zink (ambieannzzz) uploaded the video on TikTok on November 15 and captioned it, “Just a minor mistake.” The post has received over 36 million views and 5.5 million likes thus far.

The caption overlay on the video stated, “My spouse forgot to zip-tie Santa’s hand to WAVE.” “And now it’s obscene,” says the narrator. The light-up Santa in Zink’s video isn’t waving joyously at passers-by, but he is waving anyway. The issue is that the display’s arm is a few inches south of where it should be, making it look out of place.

The video is set to Mariah Carey’s Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town, which was a little element that surprised viewers.

Gabrielle Williams said, “THE PERFECT SONG CHOICE.”

“THE SONG CHOICE KILLED ME,” Madison Dawn added.

Many commenters pleaded with Zink not to correct the blunder. Zink confirmed that the Santa is still on display, vulgarity and all, in response to TikToker Fleeting Star Eventing yesterday.

Of course, some folks couldn’t help but wonder how the homeowners’ association (HOA) in the neighborhood would react.

Dawglife74 wrote, “The HOA lady just had a stroke.”

An HOA being unhappy about anything like this would not be out of character. In truth, some homeowners have been fined by their homeowners’ associations for far less.

Michael Moffa and his family were approached by their HOA earlier this month because they put up their Christmas lights before Thanksgiving, according to WFLA.

The family might face fines of up to $1,000 if they broke the rule, according to the outlet.

“This isn’t the same as the Griswald family’s holiday home. There’s nothing really egregious here “According to the outlet, Moffa said. “It’s just the lights that bring a grin to my daughter’s face, and the kids dance and play music. And it’s a joyous occasion.” Mariah Carey responded to the news because it had gained so much attention.

“My personal preference is to wait till after Thanksgiving,” she wrote on Twitter, “but there’s no regulating festiveness!!!”

Zink’s family has left their “obscene” Santa Claus on display, so it’s safe to infer that their HOA—if their neighborhood has one—is either unconcerned about the decoration or hasn’t seen it.

Regardless of what the local authorities may say. This is a condensed version of the information.