‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’: When Is It Out and How Do I Watch?

In the new film The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Ryan Reynolds’ character is dragged out of retirement for another adventure with Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek.

It’s a sequel to 2017’s surprise hit The Hitman’s Bodyguard, and catches up with bodyguard Michael Bryce (Reynolds), notorious hitman Darius Kincaid (Jackson) and his wife Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek).

The release of the film, like many others, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but it’s almost out in theaters. Before the release, here’s everything you need to know.

When will The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard be released in theaters?

The action sequel was supposed to be released on August 28, 2020, according to Lionsgate Films. Unfortunately the pandemic delayed the movie and it was initially given a release date in August 2021.

Fortunately for fans of the original, the release date has been pushed forward, and the film will now be released in theaters on June 16 in the United States.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, unlike many other films released in 2021, will not get a dual home release, so you’ll have to see it in a cinema for now.

Who is in The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard?

The three stars of the original, Reynolds, Jackson and Hayek, are all back and on fine form for the sequel.

Aristotle Papadopoulos, a shipping mogul, is played by Antonio Banderas in a nasty role. Morgan Freeman has been cast as a figure who will be eerily similar to Michael Bryce, played by Reynolds.

Frank Grillo and Tom Hopper have also been cast in the sequel, with Richard E. Grant reprising his role as Mr. Seifert from the first film.

Freeman was eager to join the project because he wanted to work with Jackson again and for the first time with Reynolds. Freeman commented in a press release sent to this website: “Sam Jackson is incredible. We used to work together in New York when he was a kid in the 1980s, but we haven’t worked together since. But I’ve seen practically all of his films and have always liked his acting abilities.

Despite not knowing them as well, he has equal admiration for his other two co-stars. On Reynolds and Hayek, he said: “I didn’t know Ryan except through his work, and that’s as good a come-on. This is a brief summary.