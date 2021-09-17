The Hilarious ‘MONTERO’ Billboard Campaign of Lil Nas X is Expounded.

With a series of eye-catching billboards, Lil Nas X is advertising his next album MONTERO in a unique way.

The singer of “Call Me By Your Name” has put up a lot of imitation advertisements across Los Angeles and released the proof on social media.

Lil Nas X’s debut studio album, MONTERO, is available to buy, stream, and download now, after his 2019 EP 7. Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Jack Harlow all appear on the new album.

What Are the Messages on Lil Nas X’s Billboards?

On his social media platforms, Lil Nas X posted four photographs of various billboards erected throughout Los Angeles, California. Each graphic is evocative of old lawyer ads, with the reader being asked a series of probing questions.

Here’s what the billboards say in their entirety:

Gay? You may be eligible for monetary compensation! Are you single, depressed, and lonely? You may be eligible for monetary compensation! Do you despise Lil Nas X’s music? You may be eligible for monetary compensation! Do you long for the old America? Visit welcometomontero.com to learn more about how we can reclaim our country.

pic.twitter.com/epaa8EFkYv

September 16, 2021 — MONTERO (@LilNasX)

The identical web address and QR code appear on each billboard. Lil Nas X’s promotional album website, which contains his now-iconic album cover of him nude and ascending, surrounded by vibrant colored visuals, is under question.

The website includes a track listing for the entire album, listen-along links, a video for his latest song, “That’s What I Want,” and a “baby registry” with a number of connections to charities where people may donate.

MONTERO’s Promotional Push Continues

Lil Nas X has been promoting his next album on social media in a variety of creative ways.

He’d been hinting at his pregnancy for a while, posting photographs and videos on Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram of him preparing to give birth.

He released a minute-and-a-half long video of himself going into labor and suffering from contractions early today morning, the day of his album release.

The record cover emerges from behind his hospital gown when he pushes, and he cradles it like a newborn baby. Across his social media accounts, the video has already received millions of views.

