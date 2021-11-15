The Heartfelt Meaning of Taylor Swift’s “Ronan”

After months of anticipation, Red (Taylor’s Version) has finally here. The CD includes 30 songs, including all of the original songs from Red, which was published in 2012, as well as additional tunes from “The Vault,” which were not included on the original release of the album.

While everyone was preoccupied with the release of Taylor Swift’s 10-minute version of “All Too Well” and the 15-minute short film starring Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink, another song on the album, “Ronan,” has tugged at many Swifties’ heartstrings.

Everything you need to know about “Ronan” and the poignant significance behind the emotional travesty may be found in the Washington Newsday.