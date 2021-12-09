The Heart Health Landscape Is Being Transformed By Continuous Personal Monitoring.

One of the top causes of death worldwide is heart disease.

Bioheart’s debut opens the door to continuous heart rate monitoring and a powerful tool for preventing cardiovascular disease.

Biotricity won the 2018 award for Best Remote Patient Monitoring Solution, beating out Apple and Medtronic.

Heart disease is the biggest cause of death in the United States, with one person dying every 36 seconds, or 659,000 deaths each year. Apart from the fact that one in every four people will be impacted by this condition, heart disease costs the US healthcare system about $400 billion per year.

About half of all adults do not get the amount of physical activity they need to stay healthy and avoid chronic diseases. Because the most effective approach of preventing heart disease is to control one’s lifestyle, the shortage of items that allow consumers to successfully manage themselves is concerning. However, this is starting to change.

Before COVID-19, the global heart health scene was already gloomy, with over 800,000 people dying each year from a heart attack in the United States alone. Over 600,000 of these cases include a person’s first heart attack.

20% of heart attacks are silent, which means that the recipient’s heart is still damaged but the individual is unaware of it. COVID-19, like practically every other area of our life, has managed to exacerbate the situation. The pandemic has fueled sedentary behavior while also making it more difficult to see a doctor.

Increased inactivity causes a buildup of fatty materials in the arteries (the blood vessels that supply blood to our organs), raising the risk of heart attacks.

Personal wearable gadgets that can monitor a person’s cardiac rhythms are a potential development. Many firms have manufactured similar ‘wearables,’ as they have become known, in addition to Apple. Their widespread use may convince some to believe they are a trustworthy and effective way to monitor heart health.

This is concerning because these smartwatches’ heart-monitoring capabilities are restricted. For example, the Apple Watch only records for 30 seconds before requiring manual intervention. Long-term cardiac data is necessary for precise and definite results in the assessment and management of heart diseases.

Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Waqaas Al-Sidd

Fortunately, with the introduction of products like Bioheart, The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.