The HBO Max Release Date For ‘Dune’ Is Here: Here’s When And How To Watch It At Home.

Fans have waited patiently for a year, but the highly anticipated Dune is finally here after a year of delays.

Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic, an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s original book series, was shot in 2019 but had to be postponed owing to the epidemic. While the delay was inconvenient for those eager to see the film, it did mean that the distribution mechanism was changed, giving audiences the option of watching it in theaters or at home.

Dune stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, and Javier Bardem, among others.

As soon as the film is available, here’s when and how you can see it.

What is the best way to watch Dune online?

Dune’s release date was shifted several times, but the final adjustment to the timetable pushed the release date up by 24 hours.

On Thursday, October 21, 2021, Dune will be released in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously. At 3:00 p.m. PT and 6:00 p.m. ET, the film will be available to view on HBO Max.

To the dismay of stars Rebecca Ferguson and Jason Momoa, as well as director Denis Villeneuve, all of Warner Bros.’ new films will be released simultaneously in 2021. Dune was released in several areas throughout the world in September 2021, before it was released in the United States, due to its home and cinema release in the United States.

Dune was supposed to be released on November 20, 2020, but it was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. It was subsequently moved out to October 1, 2021, in order to avoid clashing with the release of No Time To Die.

What is the cost of an HBO Max subscription?

Subscribe to HBO Max here if you want to stay indoors and watch Dune from the comfort of your own home.

An ad-free HBO Max membership now costs $14.99 per month. There is also a less expensive option that can save you $5 each month. For $9.99 a month, you can watch all of the platform’s movies and TV shows, but you will be subjected to advertisements.

