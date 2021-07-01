The Haunting Story Behind Three Castle Head and the White Lady’s ‘Sophie a Murder in West Cork’

Sophie: A Death in West Cork is a Netflix documentary that goes into the unsolved murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in West Cork.

Du Plantier’s body was discovered on the path outside her vacation house by a neighbor on December 23, 1996, just days before she was scheduled to return home to Paris for Christmas. Her assailant had inflicted many blunt head and face injuries on her.

The main suspect in the case was English journalist Ian Bailey, however because to a lack of tangible evidence, no charges were brought against him in Ireland. In Sophie: A Murder in West Cork, he continues to proclaim his innocence and tells his side of the story.

Several extradition requests have been made by French judges in order to examine Bailey about Du Plantier’s murder.

Bailey was tried in France in his absence in 2019 after winning a court struggle against extradition. The Cour d’Assises de Paris found him guilty of murder and sentenced him to 25 years in jail.

Bailey has never been convicted of Du Plantier’s murder, and the High Court of Ireland declared in 2020 that he could not be extradited to France to fulfill his sentence. His case has been stuck in a stalemate since 2021.

The first episode of Sophie: A Murder in West Cork, titled “The World Turned Upside Down,” focuses on the days leading up to Du Plantier’s death and her final moments.

Ian Bailey recounts receiving a phone call from Yvonne Ungerer, who owned a house on Three Castle Head, in the documentary.

Sophie had paid Ungerer a visit on Sunday, December 22, and she claimed to have had a “really odd experience,” according to Ungerer.

The White Lady and the Three Castle Heads

Three Castle Head is the name given to Dunlough Castle, a 13th-century castle situated on the edge of 100-meter cliffs on the western headland above Mizen Head.

The castle, built by Donagh na Aimrice O’Mahoney in 1207 consists of three towers, earning the nickname Three Castle Head.

The O’Mahoney family remained in Dunlough Castle for 400 years until it was confiscated by the British crown in 1627.

The three towers are connected by a 20 feet rampart wall, one of the highest medieval walls still intact. This is a brief summary.