The hashtag ‘LeSnitch’ is trending as outrage grows over LeBron James’ decision to eject fans from the game.

After two fans heckled LeBron James during a game on Wednesday night, the L.A. Lakers athlete earned the moniker “LeSnitch.”

The shooting forward raised a fuss when he asked the referee to dismiss unnamed spectators who were sitting courtside during a game versus the Indiana Pacers.

The two people, a man and a woman, were ordered to leave the courtroom by James.

The woman insulted James’ tears, seemingly calling him a crybaby, as she was being escorted out, and video of the incident has gone viral with millions of views.

The subject is already trending on social media, with sports fans arguing that James had no right to demand for spectators to be evicted.

That’s unknown what the fans said that enraged James, but after the game, James remarked, “I would never say it to a fan, and a fan should never say it to a player,” according to TMZ.

“And yes, we definitely will talk about the LeSnitch incident that happened at tonight’s game in Indianapolis,” sports columnist Skip Bayless tweeted, “And yes, we definitely will talk about the LeSnitch incident that happened at tonight’s game in Indianapolis.”

November 25, 2021 — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless)

“LMFAOOOOOO BRUH I SWEAR EVERY LAKER GAME HAS SOMETHING UNPREDICTABLE S*** IN IT, LESNITCH,” another tweet says. “LMFAOOOOOO BRUH I SWEAR EVERY LAKER GAME HAS SOMETHING UNPREDICTABLE S*** IN IT, LESNITCH.” https://t.co/nie61qUHAi November 25, 2021 — Cap (@capguarantees) “LeBron James should be heckled everywhere he goes,” political commentator Nick Adams tweeted. What a jerk. He should rename himself LeSnitch!” Everywhere LeBron James goes, he should be booed. What a jerk. He should rename himself LeSnitch! pic.twitter.com/um7pqu7xVn November 25, 2021 — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) Others are racing to defend James as conjecture grows online about what the supporters on the court said to cause such outrage.

"It's fantastic!! This is how players should respond in these circumstances. Anyone who refers to him as LeSnitch is a moron. Street codes have no place in our world.