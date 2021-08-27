The ‘Harry Potter’ Films Are Returning To Streaming Services – Here’s Where You Can Find Them.

This September, Harry Potter and his fellow Hogwarts students will appear on a new streaming service.

The eight films have recently shifted around a lot. The films aired on HBO Max from May to August 2020, before moving to Peacock. In June 2021, they returned on HBO Max for a month before returning to Peacock. They’ll be moving again two months after arriving on the NBC Universal streaming service.

This is where the eight Harry Potter films will be released this fall: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, and the two parts of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

In September 2021, where can I view Harry Potter movies online?

The above films will leave Peacock and return to HBO Max on September 1, 2021. Because HBO Max is owned by Warner Media, which also owns Warner Bros., which produces the Harry Potter films, the films are expected to become a permanent part of the HBO Max collection in the future.

Why have these movies been shuffled around so frequently lately? Because of prior agreements, Warner decided not to start its own streaming service and instead made money from its catalog by licensing it to others.

In this case, HBO Max struck a deal with NBCUniversal in 2016 that provided the studio TV and digital rights to the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films from 2018 to 2025 – a transaction worth roughly $250 million, according to Variety. This partnership built on a prior agreement that allowed NBCUniversal to bring the Wizarding World (as the series is known) to Universal Studios theme parks.

NBCUniversal was able to play the movie on its channels (such as USA Network and Syfy) as well as its digital platforms thanks to this deal.

However, this was before either NBCUniversal or Warner disclosed plans to create their own streaming services, which complicated the transaction. This is why the movies keep bouncing from one streaming service to the next — Warner is still negotiating with them. This is a condensed version of the information.