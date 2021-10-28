‘The Guilty,’ a new James Patterson Audible drama, will be narrated by John Lithgow.

While the COVID outbreak kept Broadway dark, Oscar nominee and Tony, Emmy, and Golden Globe winner John Lithgow (The Crown, Rise of the Planet of the Apes) found a way to stay in touch with his roots as a theatrical veteran.

In an exclusive interview with The Washington Newsday, Lithgow said, “I didn’t mind slowing down, but the epidemic was the longest I’d gone without acting in front of an audience.”

In the Audible Original audio drama The Guilty, Lithgow’s answer to the break was to give his voice to Broadway’s most renowned fake playwright. “For several days of recording, I became a fixture at Bell Sound Studios in Hollywood,” he remarked.

Lithgow plays Osmond Box, a “quite flamboyant auteur,” in the nine-part series. “He’s a larger-than-life theatrical figure, and believe me, I’ve worked with my fair share.” The Guilty takes place during the premiere of Osmond’s latest stage production, which is the hottest ticket in town. This time, the notoriously reclusive playwright takes center stage in his own play, with objectives that aren’t entirely clear. The performance quickly transforms into a murder scene, and a pair of New York City homicide investigators must determine what is real, what is an act, and who to arrest in the end.

“It’s a true whodunnit murder mystery, all played out in the course of opening night within a busy theatre,” Lithgow remarked.

Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World, The Help), Peter Gallagher (American Beauty, The O.C.), Aldis Hodge (Hidden Figures, Die Hard with a Vengeance), Corey Stoll (Ant-Man, House of Cards), Marsha Stephanie Blake (Orange Is the New Black, How to Get Away with Murder), Julie White (Transformers, The Nanny Diar) and Corey Stoll (Ant-Man (Blackhat, Transamerica).

The chance to work with Patterson was "very much a part of what attracted me to the project," according to Lithgow, who considers Patterson's work particularly captivating in audio form. "A number of James Patterson productions were commissioned by Audible," says the author.