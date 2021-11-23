The Gucci Family’s Take on ‘House of Gucci’

House of Gucci is a film that tells the narrative of a dark period in the Gucci family’s history, a period marked by petty jealousies, tax evasion, and murder.

Unsurprisingly, this has prompted at least one member of the Gucci family to criticize the film, resulting in a public spat between a family representative and filmmaker Ridley Scott.

Patrizia Reggiani (played by Lady Gaga in the film) has also spoken out, first in response to the “Poker Face” singer being cast as her, and then in response to Gaga’s decision not to meet her as part of her research.

Here’s what they’ve said about the film, which will be released in theaters in the United States on Wednesday, November 24 and internationally on Friday, November 26.

House of Gucci has “really disappointed” Patrizia Gucci.

Patrizia Gucci, the granddaughter of Aldo (Al Pacino in the film), who later became his only successor, and cousin of Maurizio (Adam Driver) Gucci, released a statement on behalf of the family.

Patrizia Gucci told The Associated Press in April (before any of her family had seen the House of Gucci): “We are utterly let down. On behalf of the family, I’d like to say something. They are stealing the identity of a family in order to benefit and grow the Hollywood system’s revenue…. Our family has a distinct identity and maintains their privacy. Everything is open for discussion. However, there is a line that must not be passed.” Three major areas of concern for the Gucci family are highlighted in the article: The casting of certain real-life characters in the film, a reported lack of communication between Scott’s production firm and the family, and what they believe are inaccuracies in the book on which the film is based.

They condemn the former in particular in the piece. Pacino, she claims “”My grandfather was a very attractive man, like all the Guccis, and very tall, blue eyes, and very elegant,” she says, adding, “My grandfather was a very handsome man, like all the Guccis, and very tall, blue eyes, and very elegant.” Al Pacino, who is already small, plays him, and this photo depicts him as obese, short, with sideburns, and incredibly ugly. Shameful.” She went on to say about Jared Leto’s casting as her father: “Horrible, horrible, horrible. I’m still outraged.” Some were turned down by Scott. This is a condensed version of the information.