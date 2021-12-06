The Groom’s suggestion that the bride not invite her autistic sister to the wedding ceremony has enraged the bride.

After expressing reservations about allowing his bride’s autistic adolescent sister to their wedding, a soon-to-be-married guy has incurred the wrath of the internet.

According to the CDC, an estimated 5,437,988 adults in the United States had autism spectrum disorder as of 2020. (ASD).

While around 31% of people with ASD have intellectual difficulties, over 46% have average or above-average intelligence, according to the CDC.

People with autism, despite this, continue to confront prejudice in their daily lives.

This was exemplified in a recent post on Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” thread by a bride-to-be who detailed her prospective husband’s baseless misgivings about allowing her younger sister to their wedding.

She explained, “My 15-year-old sister Nikki is autistic.” “She used to have temper tantrums and behavioral issues, but she hasn’t experienced those since she was about five.” “She is a good child who is frequently left home alone and occasionally babysits for some of their neighbors,” she continued. “She’s ecstatic about my wedding, and I never imagined there’d be a problem.” Despite the fact that Nikki has attended “previous weddings and huge occasions before,” the bride’s fiancé, James, believes “accommodations” should be put in place that would exclude her from the ceremony, according to the post, which has received over 10,000 upvotes and comments.

Despite knowing Nikki for three years prior to their engagement without incident, the bride claims James has informed her he is “worried that she would have a meltdown before the wedding.”

She said that her younger sister “had more anxiousness than the typical person,” but she doesn’t think any of those feelings will come out at the wedding. “Just because she gets worried or upset about certain things doesn’t indicate she’ll have a meltdown at a completely unrelated event,” she explained.

The bride pushed back on her fiancé's allegations, claiming that if he were correct, "all guests would have to fill out a questionnaire beforehand" to ensure they weren't nervous or tense. He, on the other hand, dismissed this argument, claiming that this was "different." The fact that he has only added to the strangeness of his posture.