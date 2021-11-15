The Groom defends his decision to forego the wedding cake in favor of weed and blunt instead.

A man has defended his decision to share a video of him and his bride smoking pot on their wedding day after it went viral.

Orunmila “JC” Cartier shared the video on Twitter under the hashtag IAM1440, and it instantly went viral. The video has been seen 3.1 million times as of this writing, garnering over 50,000 retweets and more than 150,000 likes in the process.

Some people eat wedding cakes, but we prefer to smoke them! pic.twitter.com/ZJDLaoMf8w — Orunmila 10 November 2021