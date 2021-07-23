The governor of Alabama blames the increase in Covid-19 cases on unvaccinated people.

Gov. Kay Ivey of Alabama, a Republican, blamed the surge of Covid-19 cases in her state on those who refuse to get vaccinated.

During a press conference in Birmingham, Ivey told reporters, “Folks are supposed to use common sense.”

With only 34% of its people completely vaccinated, Alabama has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. It shares that % with Mississippi. According to the New York Times, it presently leads four other states in terms of the percentage of inhabitants who have had at least one vaccination. According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 38 percent of the state received at least one vaccination dose.

“It’s time to start blaming unvaccinated people, not ordinary people. “It’s the people who aren’t vaccinated that are letting us down,” Ivey said.

When asked if she would reinstate mask mandates and other restrictions, Ivy told reporters that she had done everything she could to combat the epidemic but that she “couldn’t force you take care of yourself.”

According to a New York Times Covid-19 tracker, instances in Alabama have increased 311 percent in the last two weeks.

This increase in incidence occurs as the more contagious and fatal Delta form spreads across the country, impacting unvaccinated Americans in especially.

Unvaccinated people account for nearly all new hospitalizations, according to Ivey. “And it is undeniable that the deaths are occurring among those who have not been vaccinated. These people have chosen a miserable life of self-inflicted suffering.”

Alabama has not implemented any new pandemic preparedness measures.

Regardless of vaccination status, White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci advised individuals to consider wearing masks indoors as a preventative measure against the extremely contagious Delta form in the United States.