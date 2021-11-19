The ‘Gorilla Glue Girl,’ who went viral for her hair disaster, has released a new song.

Tessica Brown, dubbed “Gorilla Glue Girl” following her viral hair disaster in February, said on Wednesday that her debut single “Ma Hair” will be released. Brown rose to celebrity after using Gorilla Glue in her hair because she ran out of hairspray before a date. She asked for help on TikTok after numerous failed attempts at removing the industrial adhesive.

Brown was the subject of numerous memes following the incident, and her video was remixed numerous times, including one called “Bad Idea (Gorilla Glue Girl Remix),” which resulted in a cease and desist order. Brown, on the other hand, told TMZ that she wants to reclaim her voice this time.

Brown rapped, “Made a TikTok video for answers and all.” Brown blended audio excerpts from the initial viral video in a recording studio in Hollywood last month for the song. “My scalp was burning, it was concerning…until I saw it went viral.” Brown’s crew told TMZ that she composed the song herself and that this is her first time rapping.

Brown’s crew also stated that they attempted to contact Nicki Minaj to get her on the track. Brown and her team believed Minaj could be down for a collab when she addressed “little miss Gorilla Glue” in her song “Fractions” back in May, but Minaj did not respond.

The song was released today and can be found on all streaming platforms.

Brown became viral in February after millions of people saw her struggle to remove Gorilla Glue from her scalp on the internet.

After a month of misery and unsuccessful visits to the emergency room, Brown was approached by a celebrity plastic surgeon who had seen her viral video. In order to save her hair, he promised to do a $12,500 surgery for free.

She proceeded to Beverly Hills, where she underwent a four-hour procedure to remove the adhesive from her hair and scalp, conducted by plastic surgeon Michael Obeng. During the operation, Brown was given light anesthetic and Obeng utilized medical-grade adhesive remover.

Brown announced the launch of her new haircare line, "Forever Hair," in June, and showed off some of the new products in an Instagram video, including a hair.