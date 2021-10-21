The Golden Retriever’s Reaction to a Cartoon Dog on TV Is Melting Hearts Across the Internet.

Cartoons are a popular way for kids to unwind, but who knew that dogs might enjoy them as well?

A golden retriever leans over the arm of a sofa in a viral video submitted to TikTok by a lady named Jade, also known on the app as Charliethegoldensmom.

As Jade’s voice can be heard asking, “Are you watching cartoons?” the pet, Charlie, is peering intently across the room.

The camera then pans across the room to reveal the enormous flat screen television on the wall, which is playing the finale of the theme song for Dug Days, an animated series starring a golden retriever.

Charlie begins barking enthusiastically and wagging his tail in delight as soon as the furry lead arrives on screen.

The adorable video, which can be viewed here, has received a lot of attention since it was released on October 14, with over 805,100 views and 138,800 likes.

Many individuals have also left their thoughts and ideas on the cute moment in the comments area.

Chanty B22, a TikTok user, wrote: "It's the bark at the very end!! Boy, you're a genius!" "Hehe he even sits like a kid to watch it," said another user, User1573293266792. "This is why representation in the media is so crucial," Brock Knudsen joked. "This video will eternally reside rent free in my thoughts," Hkerstie acknowledged. Amiekgelling scribbled: "Dug is my favorite! Finding Dory is my Labrador's favorite movie, and it instantly relaxes him." "My dog does the same thing," Hailey Raee explained. "I swear they made it for them." "This is the sweetest thing I've ever seen," Lauren Butler exclaimed. "He even leans over the side of the couch, like a youngster playing and getting sidetracked," Sharon Mullin observed. "OMG this is really cute," Marilyn B said. "My fur grandchild loves to watch this show."

Rigby lives near a fire station with his owner, and West captioned the video of her dog howling: This is a condensed version of the information.