The German Shepherd’s spot-on impression of a small dog in a viral video has wowed the internet.

TikToker Ty is known for sharing the antics of his German Shepherd, Anubis, on a daily basis, and a new video has left viewers speechless. The video, in which the puppy looks to imitate the bark of a smaller dog, has amassed over 680,000 views, 183,000 likes, and 2,100 comments.

German Shepherds are noted for their trainability and intelligence. As a result, service, guide, military, police, and drug- and bomb-detection dogs are frequently used.

German Shepherds are so intelligent that “many may acquire a new behavior in only a few repetitions,” according to a study. According to the American Kennel Club, the breed has a “legendary willingness to collaborate and work with us,” which many people interpret as a desire to please their owners. Ty, who goes by the handle @ty anubis, reveals Anubis’ newest command, “Ankle Biter,” in his video. “Guarantee NO OTHER DOG knows this trick,” he added in the caption. Anubis is seen barking at a window at the start of the video. His bark is low and slightly scary, as expected of a German shepherd.

Ty’s entire demeanor changes as he gives Anubis the “Ankle Biter” command. The dog’s voice changes to a high-pitched yelp, which is common in small “ankle biter” breeds like Chihuahuas.

While many viewers were astonished by Anubis’ abilities, several questioned whether the video was genuine. @heartlesskat remarked, “All of you who thought this was true… please take a break from this app for the night.”

The audio in the video was “pitched up” for Anubis’ “Ankle Bite” order, according to these comments. “It changes if you listen to the fan in the background,” @frassa cas observed.

Ty responded with a follow-up video that provided more “evidence” of Anubis’ bark, though others remained skeptical.

The contents of the video have not been officially verified by Washington Newsday, but in any case, the funny footage resonated with viewers.

@jeremymenchaca wrote, “Imagine breaking [into]a house, hearing the ankle biter bark, then this comes down the stairs.”

@adamcarlson7 joked, “When your lease only allows one dog, and you have to explain that you only have one dog.”

@that1bagel shared, “The number of sounds my German shepherd can make surprises me all the time.”

Many others requested that Ty provide a lesson film demonstrating how he taught Anubis to perform.