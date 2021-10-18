The ‘Gas Leak’ Emergency that was reported turned out to be a strench of strong-smelling fruit.

Firefighters in Canberra, Australia’s capital, responded to reports of a noxious gas leak on Friday. When officials tracked down the source of the odor, they discovered something far less dangerous: a pungent-smelling durian fruit.

Durian has been dubbed “the king of fruits” in its native Southeast Asia, according to The Spruce Eats. Durian is utilized in a variety of sweet and savory uses, both raw and cooked, and has a creamy, custardy interior and prickly outer shell. Its notoriously powerful aroma, on the other hand, is divisive: in certain areas, the fruit has been prohibited from public spaces and mass transit due to its strong odor, especially when ripe.

Though the smell of durian varies depending on personal preference, the fruit’s reputation suggests that many people, particularly Westerners, dislike it. According to The Spruce Eats, it’s typically “characterized as smelling like filthy gym socks, rotten egg, sliced onions, manure, and roadkill.”

It’s logical, then, that the smell of durian may be confused for a gas leak’s unique sulfuric odor.

According to The Straits Times, first responders rushed to a store within a tiny shopping centre on Friday to investigate a possible gas leak. Meanwhile, they recommended the general people to avoid the area.

Despite a thorough examination, firefighters were unable to locate any sign of a gas leak. Instead, they discovered the genuine culprit: the odor of a durian fruit.

According to The Straits Times, Canberra’s emergency services confirmed the discovery in a statement: “After an hour on the site, the owner of a tenancy above the stores informed us of the incident’s possible source.” They stated, “It wasn’t a gas leak, but rather a durian fruit.” “The fruit has a strong odor that can go a long way.” Friday’s drama is the most recent example of what is a relatively typical blunder. A total of 600 students and staff were ordered to leave their university in 2018, also in Australia, after a foul odor triggered worries of a gas leak. The odor, on the other hand, came from a rotting durian fruit that had been left in a cupboard for too long.

A similar event was reported by CNN last year, in which a German post office was evacuated owing to. This is a condensed version of the information.