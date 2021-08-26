The Fyre Festival Inspired the Cliffhanger Ending of ‘iCarly.’

Season 1 of iCarly has regretfully ended, but a second season is already in the works, with filming set to begin in Fall 2021.

The gang attended Webicon in the reboot’s season finale. However, everything did not proceed as planned, from the convention’s lodging through the ceremony itself.

In an interview with This website, iCarly showrunner and executive producer Ali Schouten said that the writer’s room drew inspiration for the iCarly season finale from the unsuccessful 2017 Fyre Festival.

“It’s called iReturn to Webicon, and there are things that aren’t quite the same for Carly now as they were back then, and we were particularly inspired by the Fyre Festival scandal,” she said.

“Our characters were ecstatic to return to Webicon, but it was far from what they expected, and they soon found themselves in peril and entangled in friendships, love triangles, and much more.”

Carly and her crew begin the program by expressing their delight at the return of Webicon, where she has been nominated for the prestigious Webicon Web Icon of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award.

Webicon was the internet event Carly, Sam (Jennette McCurdy), and Freddie went in iStart a Fanwar in Season 3 of the original series. The event is being relaunched nine years later, this time in the shape of a luxury camping getaway.

Carly, Harper (Laci Mosley), Spencer (Jerry Trainor), Freddie, Dutch (Nathan Kress), Wes (Josh Plasse), and Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett) are all planning to spend the weekend celebrating in luxury treehouses, where they can do yoga, drink wine from the vineyards, and get away from the city for the weekend.

They quickly find, however, that Webicon’s redesign did not go as planned when they arrive. They are the only ones in the forest (except from Carly’s ex-boyfriend Beau), and everyone else has fled after discovering the scenario.

The iCarly crew then tries to survive, worried about where to sleep, what to eat, and how to get out of the hell hole they’ve found themselves in.

Thankfully, the same ones were saved from the calamity that was Webicon by helicopter. This is a condensed version of the information.