The Funniest “Dune” Memes to Brighten Your Day

Dune is the latest film to be mocked on the internet for its name, sandy setting, and bizarre universe of enormous sand snakes, psychedelic drugs, and suits that turn your perspiration into drinking water (yum).

Another source of amusement is the book’s absurd mixing of sci-fi names like Leto Atreides and Gurney Halleck with names that are definitely Earthbound, such as Duncan Idaho and Paul.

However, it’s unclear how much of the movie the online comics have seen. The most of the memes are about how the word “Dune” sounds like “doing” or “don’t,” or how much sand is in the movie. Despite this, people have found ways to make comic gold out of these simple ingredients.

The film’s title has spawned a slew of memes, with several combining Dune with Shrek (“what are you Dune in my swamp?”), Friends (“how you Dune”), and Shania Twain (“what are you Dune in my swamp?”) (“that Dune impress me much”).

"How are you doing, Dune?" pic.twitter.com/HsrMMrPDG1 October 22, 2021 — Niccole Thurman (@niccolethurman) Dune? More to the point IN MY SWAMP, WHAT ARE YOU DUNE? pic.twitter.com/OHR4gyGTDa October 23, 2021 — Ashlyn the Anarchist Barbie (@ashlynanarchy)