The ‘Funeral Home’ promotes vaccines by driving a ‘Don’t Get Vaccinated’ truck around the city.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 181 million people in the United States have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of September 20. (CDC).

Approximately 45.4 percent of Americans have not yet received their full vaccine against the virus. There are ongoing attempts from the White House to local governments to encourage more Americans to receive the vaccine.

According to the CDC, the percentage of vaccinated residents in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, which includes the state’s largest city, Charlotte, is just under the national average at 51.1 percent.

During the Carolina Panthers’ game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, a Twitter user noticed a truck driving around Bank of America Stadium with the words “Don’t get vaccinated” painted in giant letters.

The material may appear to be part of an anti-vaccine campaign at first glance, but upon closer inspection, it looks to be from Wilmore Funeral Home.

Katie Guenther captioned the shot, saying, “Y’all know I love a good marketing tactic.” With a laughing emoji, she said, “This is a nice one.”

One Twitter user remarked, “Perfection.”

Some people were less enthusiastic, believing that such a serious issue should not be handled in this manner: “670,000 people don’t think it’s funny,” one user commented, uploading a video of 670,000 white flags being raised in Washington, D.C. to represent the number of people who died as a result of the virus.

A website for the alleged funeral parlor is advertised below the main message on the truck. Following a visit to the website, the messaging continues with the lines “Get Vaccinated Now,” “If not, see you soon,” and “If not, see you soon.”

Visitors to the site will discover that there is no such funeral home.

The words “Get Vaccinated Now” link to the COVID-19 vaccine page at StarMed Healthcare. Charlotte’s StarMed is an urgent care facility.

So, how did this happen? Internally, Boone Oakley, a Charlotte ad agency, came up with the idea for the campaign as a method to encourage people to be vaccinated.

“Almost everyone here [at Boone Oakley]got their immunizations at StarMed,” said David Oakley, the company’s president.

He and his colleagues learned about the urgent care centers from their amusing Twitter feed, he claimed.

“A great deal. This is a condensed version of the information.