The Full List of AMAs 2021 Winners, From BTS to Taylor Swift

On November 21, the 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs) were held.

The awards presentation, which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, saw a plethora of the industry’s top artists receive recognized for their work over the previous year.

A variety of musicians, including Jennifer Lopez, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo, took to the stage to perform for the audience, including Jennifer Lopez, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Who Won the American Music Awards in 2021?

The K-Pop trio BTS walked away with three wins at the American Music Awards.

Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Duo or Group, and Favorite Pop Song were among the awards they received.

RM said that winning the awards was a “miracle” for him and his bandmates, saying in their Artist of the Year acceptance speech, “This whole thing is a miracle.” This is something we will never take for granted.

“For ‘DNA,’ we gave our first-ever TV live performance at this AMAs stage four years ago.”

At the moment, we were both excited and nervous. Since then, it’s been a long and incredible journey, but no one could have predicted that we’d be standing here getting this award.

“With the exception of the ARMY.” Seven Korean boys, united by their passion of music, received love and support from the entire ARMY worldwide.” Taylor Swift took up the award for Favorite Female Pop Artist for the seventh time, breaking her own record of 34 AMA victories.

Megan Thee Stallion took home three prizes at the American Music Awards, winning Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist, Favorite Hip-Hop Album, and Favorite Trending Song.

Rodrigo received the most nominations of the night, with a total of seven, and she was named New Artist of the Year.

The complete list of nominations and winners is as follows:

Year’s Most Promising Artist

Olivia Rodrigo was the winner.

24k

GoldnGiveon

Wolf with a Mask

LAROI’s Young Artist of the Year

BTS came out on top.

Ariana Grande is an American singer and songwriter.

Drake

Taylor Swift is an American singer and songwriter.

Olivia Rodrigo is a model and actress.

The Weeknd is a musician that is well-known for

“Mood” – 24k – Collaboration of the Year

iann dior ft. Goldn

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “DKITI” Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat ft. SZA’s “Kiss Me More” was the winner.

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon – “Peaches”

Erica Banks’ “Buss It” is my current favorite trending song.

Mneski’s “Beggin'”

“Body” – Megan Thee Stallion”drivers license” nWinner: “Body” – Megan Thee Stallion”drivers license”

.