‘The French Dispatch’ brings real-life people back to life.

The French Dispatch, Wes Anderson’s new film, is a love tribute to journalism in general and the history of the New Yorker in particular.

The film is a sort of anthology in which four journalists (played by Anderson’s normal A-list ensemble) introduce their best tales. Anderson will be able to honor some of his favorite writers from the magazine’s 100-year existence.

Some of the magazine’s founding editors, a contentious art dealer, and one of America’s most famous writers are among the characters, and everything is given an Anderson twist.

The following are the backstories for the characters performed by Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, and others in the film.

The Real Reasons For The French Dispatch

Arthur Howitzer Jr. is a member of the Arthur Howitzer family (played by Bill Murray)

Anderson noted in an interview with The New Yorker that the gruff yet protective editor in his film is modeled on The New Yorker’s first two editors, Harold Ross and William Shawn.

“Bill Murray’s character has a little of the surface of Ross and more of the feeling of Shawn, which is actually that he’s so deeply protective of these authors,” the filmmaker added.

According to the story, Ross was known at the magazine for his funny comments criticizing the flaws in his writers’ work, but Shawn’s critique was more subtle.

Anderson went into greater depth about the genuine people who inspired him in another New Yorker essay. “They [Ross and Shawn] aren’t really compatible.

“Ross had a natural affinity for writers.” It isn’t quite the same as respect. He admires them, but he also sees them as deranged children who must be managed or coddled, whereas Shawn appears to be the most compassionate, respectful, and supportive master you could ever want for. “We attempted to include some of that.” Berenson, J.K.L. (played by Tilda Swinton) Tilda Swinton said in a Sight and Sound interview that she based the persona on Rosamund Bernier, whom she said she could imitate with “ham-fisted mimicking.” Swinton was a “art groupie” who befriended artists such as Pablo Picasso and Henri Matisse before becoming a well-known art instructor at America’s major museums. L’Oeil (The) was her own art journal, which she founded. This is a condensed version of the information.