The following are the 15 college majors with the most gender disparities.

Gender discrepancies exist in college majors, which subsequently trickle down to employment in computer science and electrical engineering, as well as nursing and teaching. There has been some progress in encouraging more women to pursue male-dominated sectors and closing income discrepancies. In other fields, such as computer programming, the salary disparity has narrowed since 2016. However, disadvantages remain in other areas: by the age of 35, 50% of women have left computer jobs.

In contrast, women continue to dominate professions such as nursing and teaching, yet males in those industries frequently earn more than women. Males in government public health jobs make $3,000 less than women in similar jobs, whereas men in special education roles make $2,400 more than women.

Data from the National Center for Education Statistics was used by StudySoup to identify the 15 college majors with the biggest gender inequalities. All institutions in the United States that participate in the Title IV federal financial aid program are required to submit statistics, with 2017–18 being the most recent year available. Majors with fewer than 5,000 students were eliminated from the dataset, leaving slightly over 1,000 disciplines.

The data collected by StudySoup recognizes that gender is viewed via a binary lens, which does not truly reflect all gender identities. According to a recent study, roughly 1.2 million adults in the United States identify as nonbinary, a population not included in the data collection.

Information and communication technologies

There are 10,054 pupils in total.

Male students account for 79.8% of all students.

Female students account for 20.2 percent of all students.

Students can pursue careers as software developers, web developers, data visualizers, programmers, or security analysts after graduation. According to a research conducted by Girls Who Code and Accenture, women are abandoning technology occupations at a quicker rate than men. Only 21% believed the technology business will allow them to succeed. Fifty percent of women leave their employment by the age of 35. Only 8% of women of color fall into this category.

general animal sciences

There are 5,890 pupils in total.

Male students account for 20.1 percent of all students.

Female students account for 79.9% of all students.

Despite the fact that women make up the majority of veterinarians, there is still a salary discrepancy. In 2011, female veterinarians in private offices earned $88,000 on average, compared to $112,000 for their male counterparts, according to a survey. This is a condensed version of the information.