The following are 20 of the most well-known theme songs.

“Over the Rainbow” is a popular song (The Wizard of Oz)

The Wizard of Oz, starring Judy Garland as Dorothy Gale, is arguably “the most recognized and best loved family film ever made,” according to the American Film Institute.

The song “Over the Rainbow” is ranked No. 1 on AFI’s “Top 100 Songs,” and the film is ranked No. 3 on the “Top 100 Musicals.”

The song of the twentieth century has been described as Garland’s dreamy melody about that universal childish wish to flee. In a joint survey conducted by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Recording Industry Association of America in 2001, “Over the Rainbow” was named the greatest song of the twentieth century.

“Singin’ in the Rain” is a song performed in the rain.

The classic 1952 musical was named after the song “Singin’ in the Rain.” It’s also one of the most upbeat songs associated with a film.

Nick Lucas was the first to record it in 1929, a full 23 years before Gene Kelly.

The Flintstones are introduced in “Meet the Flintstones” (The Flintstones)

It is one of the most iconic cartoon intros of all time, composed in 1961 by Hoyt Curtin, Joseph Barbera, and William Hanna for the television series The Flintstones (1960-1966).

As the song says, “Flintstones, meet the Flintstones, they’re the current Stone Age family.”

Theme from “Batman” (Batman TV series)

Neal Hefti created “Batman Theme,” the theme song for the Batman TV series (1966-1968).

The show, as well as the theme song, was a tremendous hit with the public, assisting Batman and Robin.