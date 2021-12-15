‘The Flash’ Season 8 Episode 6 Air Date: The Show Will Be Off For A Few Months.

For the past five weeks, The Flash has been broadcasting its “Armageddon” crossover event, but all good things must come to an end. After the tale concludes at the end of 2021, the show will have a long gap before Season 8, Episode 6 airs.

The CW has announced the release date for the next episode, and fans will have to wait a long time for the season to continue.

However, while fans wait for the show to return, the showrunner has dropped some hints to whet their appetites.

Season 8 of The Flash will premiere in 2022.

The final episode of the year 2022 will air on Tuesday, December 14. After that, CW viewers will have to wait another 12 weeks to catch the rest of the season.

Season 8’s yet-to-be-titled midseason return will debut on March 9, 2022. That’s a new day for the show, and it’ll be the first time it doesn’t air on a Tuesday. The show will air at the same time as before, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT.

The CW has yet to release the upcoming episode’s title or storyline, but showrunner Erik Wallace has been dropping hints. In an interview with Den of Geek, he announced that Season 8 of The Flash will be split into three parts. The first portion is Armageddon, and the other two will each feature a different villain.

He claims that one of these stories is from a prior season. Wallace told the newspaper, “We had an extra one sitting around that we didn’t get to.” “What’s even more thrilling is that we turned lemons into lemonade, which turned out to be the perfect thing for this tale, which will be the first piece up following ‘Armageddon.’ Obviously, there are no spoilers, but it has a lot more significance because the story will take place after the events of “Armageddon,” and it will have a lasting impact on Team Flash.” He’s hinted at what to expect in the remaining episodes in prior interviews. One is that Iris’ (Candice Patton) “time illness” will be explored in the show. Eddie Thawne, played by Rick Cosnett, is expected to return in another episode.

