The First Edition of Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein” Sells for a Record-Breaking $1.17 Million.

The first edition of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, which is considered one of the blueprints for gothic horror novels, was auctioned for $1.17 million. According to Fine Books Magazine, this was a first for a printed work by a woman.

Originally predicted to earn between $200,000 and $300,000, Christie’s auctioneer Gemma Sudlow received bids from all across the world.

Many people are familiar with the classic novel written by Shelley, her husband Percy Shelley, and Lord Byron at Lake Geneva when they wrote their own ghost stories. On January 1, 1818, it was originally published anonymously.

Shelley authored a foreword to the 1831 edition, according to the auction website’s description.

She stated, “I busied myself to think of a story,—a story to equal those that had enthralled us to this job.” “One that would speak to our unfathomable concerns and awaken exhilarating horror—one that would make the reader dread looking around, curdle the blood, and hasten the heartbeats.”

The first edition novel, which came in three volumes and was published in a blue-grey hardcover, was part of Theodore Baum’s live literature collection auction. According to Christie’s auction page, the total sale price was $6.7 million.

The first edition of Frankenstein had eight active bidders, according to Heather Weintraub, Christie’s book and manuscript specialist. Bidding began at around $200,000 and went up from there.

It was a tense auction that lasted almost five and a half hours before the winning bid of $1.17 million was received.

Weintraub added, “We are happy with the new world auction record it established for a printed piece by a woman.”

First editions are extremely rare, according to Weintraub, because the book was “quite brittle.”

“Because it is more commonly rebound in leather, a copy like this, especially in great condition, is highly sought after by collectors,” she explained.

Baum was a pioneer in the cable television sector, according to Penta, a part of financial and investment news publication Barron’s. In August, he passed away.

“Over the course of decades, Mr. Baum developed his library, carefully waiting for each item to come on the market, either through private dealers or at auction,” Weintraub said. “Nearly every book is in exceptional shape. This is a condensed version of the information.