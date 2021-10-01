The First Dance Video Captures the Best Man’s Hilarious Hot Mic Remark.

The best man made a humorous remark about the groom during a newlywed couple’s first dance, which was caught on a hot mic. The bride included the statement in the couple’s wedding film and published it on social media.

Hundreds of viewers flocked to the post’s comments section to express their admiration for the men’s “bromance.”

The bride (@huns.buns) posted the hilarious video on TikTok, where it has over 1.5 million views. The TikTok itself shows the bride on her iPhone watching a portion from the wedding film, which was likely recorded by her husband.

The caption on the TikTok reads, “What happens when you leave the mic at the head table with the best men during your first dance.”

The footage on the bride’s phone begins with the couple dancing and having a private talk. The romantic moment, however, is abruptly cut short by the best man’s hot mic remark.

He says, “Spencer’s a** looks so fat right now.”

As they continue to view the footage, the pair bursts out laughing.

According to Brides, the best man’s position entails a variety of obligations. These duties include making sure the groom arrives on time, holding the wedding bands, and acting as a witness during the marriage license signing.

According to The Knot, best men are also urged to serve as the “unofficial reception host and MC.”

“At the reception, keep your eyes and ears open to ensure that the newlyweds and guests are having a good time, and that the rest of the wedding party knows where they need to be and when,” the journal advised.

“Yes, you should behave yourself and be as helpful as possible,” the journal stated, “but being a beaming ball of enthusiasm and energy… throughout the party is one of the nicest things you can do.”

Given that the best man kept the bride and groom smiling long after the ceremony, it appears like he completed at least some of his responsibilities.

