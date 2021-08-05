The Finale of ‘Kevin Can F*** Himself’ Sets the Stage for Season 2

Kevin appears absolutely f****d at the finale of Season 1 of Kevin Can F*** Himself on AMC.

On Sunday night, the genre-bending drama came to a close, with an epilogue that hinted at more to come from the enthralling plot.

In her first big job since Schitt’s Creek, Annie Murphy directed the production. Allison McRoberts is the long-suffering wife of Kevin McRoberts, who is stupid and chauvinistic (Eric Peterson).

It’s unclear what AMC has planned for Kevin Can F*** Himself in the future, but the last episode of Season 1 could reveal if we’ll be seeing more of the McRoberts and their buddies.

What occurred in Season 1 of Kevin Can F*** Himself?

There will be spoilers below.

Allison is the protagonist of the novel, a lady who is accustomed to playing second fiddle to her husband Kevin. She chooses to take charge of her own narrative and make a decision that will affect her future because she is tired of putting up with his attitude and shenanigans.

Part of the show is shot as a three-camera sitcom with Kevin in his own fantasy universe, whereas Allison’s reality is shot as a harsh realistic drama.

An weary Allison announces early in the season that she intends to murder her husband. Throughout the season, the strategy shifts from causing him to overdose to framing him to hiring a hitman to kill Kevin.

Nick (Robin Lord Taylor), the hitman, was assumed to have shot Kevin at the end of the penultimate episode “Broken,” but we immediately learn that Kevin shot Nick in episode 8 “Fixed.”

Kevin brushes off the event and chooses to run for municipal council after a brief and welcome display of vulnerability. Allison gets drunk and finally admits to her husband that, while he thinks he’s a hero, he’s really a jerk. It was a fantastic fan-pleasing moment, but it went unnoticed by the enraged husband, who has adopted the phrase “everyday hero” as his new campaign slogan.

Kevin’s friend Neil (Alex Bonifer) overhears Patty (Mary Hollis Inboden) and Allison arguing about their plan to assassinate Kevin near the end of the episode. A battle erupts, and the genre’s tones are once again manipulated when a sitcom character tries to strangle Allison. Patty is the one. This is a condensed version of the information.