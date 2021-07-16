The Final Scene of ‘Loki’: Everything We Know About He Who Remains

There are spoilers in this article for Loki season 1 episode 6 “For All Time.” Always.”

The exact identity of Loki’s enemy was revealed in the series’ last episode on Disney+, but his true name remains a mystery.

Now that Thanos has been defeated, Marvel fans are speculating about who the next major threat in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be. “For All Time,” Loki Episode 6 Even if he’s only known as He Who Remains, it’s possible that “Always” will introduce that figure.

In the conclusion, Tom Hiddleston (Loki) and Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie) met the true creator of the Time Variance Authority (TVA), and the cliffhanger ending suggests we won’t be seeing him again.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will He Who Remains become Kang the Conqueror?

During Episode 6 of Loki, He Who Remains, played by Jonathan Majors with amazing quirkiness, offers Loki and Sylvie a full explanation of his involvement throughout time and in the development of the TVA.

Fans have speculated for a long time that Kang the Conqueror would be Loki’s and the MCU’s main adversary in the future. While the villain is just known as He Who Remains in the episode, his beginnings are extremely similar to Kang’s in the Marvel Comics.

He Who Remains tells his guests that he’s been referred to as “a king, a conqueror, He Who Remains, a jerk” throughout history.

There’s a significant chance he’s Kang the Conqueror, based on the word conqueror.

He Who Remains discloses that a version of himself existed on Earth in the 31st century eons ago, before the TVA, and was a scientist.

This is the same Kang from the comics, who was originally Nathaniel Richards, a time-traveling scientist from the 31st century. Richards finally returns to ancient Egypt and ascends to the position of Pharaoh Rama-tut. He then tries to return to the 31st century, but he is a thousand years ahead of schedule. He takes over the future Earth for the first time, becoming Kang the Conqueror, before returning to the past to take over Earth.

Nathaniel Richards is a descendent of Reed Richards, called Mister Fantastic of the Fantastic Four, in the comic books.