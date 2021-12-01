The ‘Final Destination’ Franchise’s 10 Wildest Deaths

The common norm in horror films is that the first film in a series has very straightforward killings, whereas the sequels have crazier stuff. Characters in Final Destination die in terrible shower accidents, falling neon signs, and being decapitated by metal shards, breaking this rule from the start.

The Latter Destination franchise (the final three of which are currently available on Netflix) follows a broad format in which a teenager has a premonition of their impending brutal death, which prevents them from doing whatever activity they were doing at the time of the premonition. The teenagers are then picked off one by one, despite escaping that precise death. The lesson is that you can delay death for a while, but you can’t avoid it all at once.

When you think about it, the Final Destination films present some serious theological issues. What is the supernatural force that allows these teenagers to momentarily escape their doom, and why does it do so knowing that they will die in even more horrific ways in the coming weeks? Is there a cosmic fight between good and evil going on here, and the teenagers are just pawns? Fortunately, the films do not urge you to think. The plot is a thin thread on which they may hang extravagant killings, presented in full splat-o-vision with some of the most acceptable CGI money could buy in the 2000s.

To commemorate the release of three Final Destination films on Netflix, here are the best slayings from the franchise’s five installments.

The ten most memorable Final Destination deaths

Final Destination 3’s death via tanning bed is number ten.

In the third film, Ashley Freund (Chelan Simmons) meets her maker in a tanning bed where the lights go out, generating a flame that gives her the ultimate lethal tan. Is it possible for a tanning bed to employ bulbs that could catch fire? No. Is it amusing to see flames coming out of the sides of what resembles a coffin with neon lights inside? Yes.