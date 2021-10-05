The Final Contestants on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Who Could Still Find Love

As we approach the Season 7 finale of Bachelor in Paradise, 41 contestants have been reduced down to only 18.

Former Bachelor and Bachelorette candidates who are looking for long-term love appear on the show. Nine participants have already dropped out of Season 7, while another 14 have been dismissed.

Due to an imbalance in the number of boys and girls in the competition, some of the remaining singletons will undoubtedly be sent home alone.

Let’s take a look at who’s left in the tournament before the conclusion.

On Bachelor in Paradise, who is left?

On Bachelor in Paradise, there are eight men and ten bachelorettes left, which means at least two girls will be heartbroken.

To avoid giving anything away about the remaining ontestants, we’ll list them alphabetically to prevent accidently putting them up with their potential partners.

