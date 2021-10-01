The ‘Fight’ Between Cenk Uygur and Joe Rogan: How Tall Are They?

Cenk Uygur, a political analyst, claims he could beat podcast host Joe Rogan in a fight and that it would be the “easiest $1,000” he has ever made.

Uygur claimed that he was “far larger than Joe” and that he could “put an end to him.” But, in actual life, how tall are they both?

Cenk Uygur: Why Did He Say He Could Fight Joe Rogan?

On Thursday night, after questioning Rogan’s stance on COVID-19 vaccinations, the host of The Young Turks made the remark while arguing with Rogan followers on Twitter.

The Joe Rogan Experience presenter has made a number of contentious comments about COVID-19 recently, including one in which he speculated that Joe Biden faked getting the booster shot on live television.

Rogan received backlash earlier this year after announcing he had COVID-19 and that he “threw the kitchen sink” at it to get better, including ivermectin, an antiparasitic medicine that the US Food and Drug Administration has not licensed for the treatment of any viral illness, including COVID-19.

Rogan previously stated on his podcast, which reaches an estimated 11 million people per episode, that young, healthy people did not need to get the vaccine.

“To all the loser @joerogan fans sobbing about my attack on his ‘freedom’ hypocrisy & idiocy, are you guys part of the crew or do you kiss his ass for fun?” Uygur said on Twitter on Thursday. I assumed he was a mature young man who could manage himself.”

Then, after seeing Uygur call Rogan “a loser to his face,” one Rogan fan tweeted that they would donate $1,000 to Uygur’s network or a charity of their choosing if they saw the commentator declare Rogan “a failure to his face,” despite Rogan’s martial arts background.

“Deal,” Uygur tweeted after accepting the offer. The simplest $1,000 investment I’ve ever made. Do you believe he’ll assault me? Sure, whatever you want. That’s a big blunder.”

He also stated that the battle “wouldn’t work” since “I’m considerably bigger than Joe and have fought my entire life.” I’d put an end to him.

“However, adults do not behave in this manner. Uygur tweeted, “I’ll provide you the PO Box to send your check to later.”

Cenk Uygur and Joe Rogan: How Tall Are They?

Uygur, 51, is 5′ 812” tall, whereas Rogan, 54, is an inch shorter at 5′ 712” tall, according to IMDB.

Rogan may be short, but he isn’t lacking in martial arts experience.

