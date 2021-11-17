The feud between Drake and Kanye West has come to an end as photos and videos of the two hanging out go viral.

Drake and Kanye West appear to have put their long-running feud behind them after posing for a photo and hanging out together.

West, who has changed his name to Ye, paid a visit to his opponent in Toronto and shared a photo on social media with a white dove emoji, implying that they had reconciled. J. Prince, Ye’s friend, is also in the photo.

Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, also shared a series of videos on Instagram with comedian Dave Chappelle, showing him and Ye hanging out.

In one video, Chappelle is seen giving a speech about the Canadian rapper inviting him, Ye, and others to his house. In the second video, Ye and Drake are filmed messing about to music in a selfie-style.

This year, both rappers released huge albums, Ye with Donda and Drake with Certified Lover Boy.

