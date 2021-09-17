The Festival defends the Johnny Depp Award, saying, “It’s not my place to judge what he’s like in life.”

After an outcry from domestic abuse charities, a film festival defended handing Johnny Depp an honorary award.

The actor is set to receive an outstanding contribution award from the San Sebastian Film Festival next month, and organizers have stated that he has not been convicted of “any type of aggression against women.”

In 2020, the Pirates of the Caribbean star was found guilty of libel after a piece in The Sun dubbed him a “wife-beater” after the publication alleged he assaulted ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Women’s Aid Federation has slammed the decision to honor him with an award.

According to the BBC, “When a perpetrator is rewarded, it suggests that abuse is OK and does not matter,” the group said in a statement last week.

The San Sebastián International Film Festival’s director, Jos Luis Rebordinos, expounded on the choice to recognize Depp during the festival, admitting that he and his colleagues organizers had not anticipated the criticism.

“We expected a debate and a reaction, but perhaps not to the extent that it has been. But keep in mind that Johnny Depp has never been charged with, or convicted of, any kind of abuse or violence against a woman,” Rebordinos told Screen Daily.

“I don’t have anything else to say. It’s not my position to evaluate what he’s like in life, and I’m not sure if the award has always been presented to people who have perfect personal lives. The prize is presented in recognition of a professional career.”

“He is an exceptionally gifted actor, something he has proven from his work with Tim Burton to the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise, from his work with Marlon Brando and many other great names in the film industry to interesting decisions as a producer,” Rebordinos stated.

“We started thinking about awarding him with a Donostia award a few years ago, and when we saw him last year, we started talking about it more specifically,” he continued.

According to The Business Standard, Solace Women’s Aid has called the move “misleading” and “insulting.”

According to The Business Standard, Solace Women's Aid has called the move "misleading" and "insulting."

Cristina Andreu, the president of the Spanish Association of Female Filmmakers and Audiovisual Producers, is in the meantime.