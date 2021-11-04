The FDA’s plans for the Molnupiravir COVID Pill are explained, with the United Kingdom becoming the first country to approve the drug.

On Thursday, the United Kingdom’s regulators became the first public health body to approve the use of the experimental COVID antiviral medication molnupiravir.

The approval of the medicine by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom marks the first time any oral antiviral has been approved for the treatment of adults with COVID-19. The drug is manufactured by the American pharmaceutical giant Merck.

In a statement to the press, Merck’s CEO and president Robert M. Davis said, “The first global authorisation of molnupiravir is a landmark success in Merck’s singular tradition of bringing forward breakthrough medicines and vaccines to address the world’s largest health issues.” “In the pursuit of Merck’s unrelenting aim to save and improve lives, we will continue to move with rigor and urgency to get molnupiravir to patients around the world as soon as possible,” says the company. The oral therapy, which was developed in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and began human testing in April 2020, has been approved for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID cases in adults with a risk factor for severe illness.

Several other regulatory agencies, including the European Medicines Agency and the US Food and Drug Administration, are actively reviewing molnupiravir (FDA).

Merch stated on October 11 that it has submitted an emergency use authorisation application for molnupiravir to the Food and Drug Administration. The application was submitted 10 days after the Phase 3 MOVe-OUT clinical study revealed that molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by nearly 50%.

The FDA announced on October 14 that its Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee (AMDAC) would meet on November 30 to consider licensing the use of molnupiravir, after the submission of the application. The FDA stated that this was the earliest feasible meeting to discuss the molnupiravir application.

The FDA said it will thoroughly analyze the data and material submitted before the meeting, which will be aired live on the agency’s YouTube page. The FDA decided it was necessary in the case of molnupiravir because such meetings are not routinely held for emergency applications.

"The FDA is assessing Merck and Ridgeback's safety and effectiveness data in their emergency use authorisation request for molnupiravir, a new oral therapy for high-risk people with