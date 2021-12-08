The FDA has granted an emergency approval for a COVID prevention drug for immunocompromised people.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of a non-vaccine therapy to protect immunocompromised persons from COVID-19 infections.

On Wednesday, the FDA gave AstraZeneca’s Evusheld, a combination medication of the human monoclonal antibodies tixagevimab and cilgavimab, emergency use permission. Only those with disorders that prohibit them from establishing an appropriate immune response to vaccination or those who are unable to be vaccinated due to a history of severe responses to COVID-19 vaccines or vaccine components were given the treatment.

In a statement, Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said, “Vaccines have proven to be the strongest defense available against COVID-19.” “However, certain immuno-compromised persons may not build an appropriate immune response to COVID-19 immunization, or those who have a history of severe adverse responses to a COVID-19 vaccine and hence cannot receive one and require an alternative preventative option,” says the statement. “Today’s action authorizes the use of a combination of two monoclonal antibodies to lower the likelihood of these patients getting COVID-19,” Cavazzoni noted.

Evusheld is given as two intramuscular injections, one after the other, and may be beneficial for up to six months in avoiding COVID-19 infections. The medication was found to be 83 percent effective in preventing infections among predominantly high-risk participants in the trial that led to its approval.

In a statement received by The Washington Newsday, Ruud Dobber, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and President of AstraZeneca's BioPharmaceuticals Business Unit, said, "This is a monumental moment for patients searching for an added layer of protection against COVID-19 on top of vaccination." "We are determined to protecting as many people as possible in our fight against COVID-19, and now we can provide this extra choice for the most vulnerable groups." Cancer, HIV infections, and other disorders that damage the immune system, as well as being an organ or stem cell transplant recipient and being treated with high-dose corticosteroids, can all lead to an inadequate immunological response to vaccination. Despite anti-vaccine campaigners disseminating contradicting memes, the number of patients who would qualify for Evusheld based on severe reactions to COVID-19 vaccines is likely to be significantly lower.