The FDA has approved Pfizer’s booster shots for 16 and 17-year-olds, but the CDC will make the final decision.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot for 16- and 17-year-olds has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The Pfizer-BioNTech booster is projected to grow in popularity, but minors must be formally recommended for it by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Those who are affected by the possible expansion will only be allowed to get the dose if it has been six months since their last Pfizer shot.

Currently, the Pfizer vaccination is the only one available to children and teenagers. Vaccinations for children aged 5 and up started in November. By the end of this week, around 5 million children aged 5 to 11 will have received their first dose.

Despite the enormous number of shots, many parents are still wary of administering the COVID-19 vaccine to their children. According to the Washington Newsday, more than a quarter of Texas parents want to wait and see what occurs before making a decision. Since the beginning of the epidemic, about 7 million children have tested positive for COVID-19.

The CDC is likely to make a formal judgment on whether or not to approve Pfizer’s booster expansion soon.

Adults in the United States and many other countries were already being urged to obtain booster doses to strengthen immunity that can fade months after vaccination, requests that grew louder with the discovery of the alarming new omicron variety.

Nearly all COVID-19 infections in the United States and much of the rest of the world are caused by the extra-contagious Delta form. It’s still unclear how immunizations will fare against the new and distinct Omicron mutant. However, there is considerable evidence that boosters improve protection against delta-caused infections, which are currently the most serious concern.

The fact that the Pfizer shot—and a comparable vaccination developed by Moderna—have been related to a rare side effect complicates the decision to provide boosters to 16- and 17-year-olds. Myocarditis is a form of cardiac inflammation that affects predominantly young men and adolescent boys.

The negative effect is still unusual with third doses, according to Israeli health experts, who already offer boosters to teenagers.

A new research from the United States released this week added to the reassurance. Researchers from children’s hospitals across the country examined medical records and discovered that the unusual adverse effect is usually moderate, and patients recover fast, although COVID-19 itself is not. This is a condensed version of the information.